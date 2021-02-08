Osage Beach Police dispatched to fatal crash on highway 54

Press Release

Osage Beach Police Dept.

RELEASE:

On 02/08/2021 at approximately 12:44pm, Osage Beach Police Department was dispatched to the area of westbound Highway 54 and Passover Road for a Motor Vehicle Crash.

The Crash occurred as a 2007 Ford F350 was traveling westbound on Highway 54 and lost control of the vehicle and hit the rock bluff on the right side of the road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene and 2 other passengers within the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital via Ambulance.

While working on this crash there were several other crashes that happened in the area. Any further details will be released via Press Release when available.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Osage Beach Ambulance, and Miller County Ambulance.

According to MSHP Troop F on twitter, approximately 9 vehicles were off the roadway on US 54, including a patrol vehicle. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.