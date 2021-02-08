Man arrested in Camden County after shooting 9 rounds into a travel trailer

PRESS RELEASE

On 02/06/2021, deputies responded to the area of Bear Ridge Road in Camdenton reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and investigators learned a male discharged over 9 rounds into a travel trailer where the victim was located. This happened pursuant to an altercation between the two males over a female. The male suspect and female left the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival. Deputies later located the suspect at a residence in Laclede County and he was taken into custody.

Michael J Horonzy age 45 of Eldridge Mo was charged with Felony First Degree Assault, Felony Armed Criminal Action and Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He was denied Bond. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.