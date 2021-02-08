Holly’s Farm named 2020 Camden County Family Farm

Submitted Content

MU Extension - Camden County are pleased to announce that the 2020 Family Farm for Camden County is Holly’s Farm - Ryan and Holly Shoffner. They live in Montreal, MO.

Due to the pandemic the Farm Family was completely postponed until next year, due to the state fair being cancelled. Both families, 2020’s Shoffners and 2021’s Meads) will be Co-farm families for 2021.

Their farm is self-made. as Brittany started it when she moved here in 2014 with just a dozen acres and a few cows. Brittany and Jason have been together since 2015 and they have 2 children Paisley and Jacob.

Over the past 5 years, they have built their commercial herd to around 35 head and are proud to own over 100 acres. They run a cow/calf operation with mostly spring calving cows. Anyone that knows them knows they love a good Hereford.

The annual event is a partnership of Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and Commissioners, the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and University of Missouri Extension and Engagement.

All 114 of Missouri counties nominated families this year, plus the CIty of St. Louis, with nearly 500 family members being honored from across the state. The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of our state.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities. and are active participants in local outreach and extension," said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. 'As the showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the approprsste place to celebrate these families.”