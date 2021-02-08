SUBSCRIBE NOW
Highway Patrol faces continued high call volume as cold weather persists

Mitch Prentice
Lake Sun Leader
State Trooper.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has continued to face high call volumes Monday, as a blanket of snow and persistent freezing temperatures have made road conditions poor. Troop F, which serves the major lake counties, has posted a number of crash reports and road condition updates throughout the day.

If you plan on traveling outside of the Troop F area today, Troops A,D,H,and I are currently experiencing a high call volume due to the deteriorating road conditions. 

---

Updated live MODOT road condition map as of 4:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

-Route A, one mile east of US 54, in Camden County is closed due to an injury crash. Please avoid the area.

-US 54 between Jefferson City and Camdenton has several slide-offs. Please slow down and watch for emergency vehicles assisting motorists.

- A few slide-offs on the US 50/63 bridge over the Osage River at the Cole/Osage County line have been reported. Please remember the bridges and overpasses freeze much quicker than other roadways.

Check back for any new updates as the day progresses.