Highway Patrol faces continued high call volume as cold weather persists

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has continued to face high call volumes Monday, as a blanket of snow and persistent freezing temperatures have made road conditions poor. Troop F, which serves the major lake counties, has posted a number of crash reports and road condition updates throughout the day.

If you plan on traveling outside of the Troop F area today, Troops A,D,H,and I are currently experiencing a high call volume due to the deteriorating road conditions.

---

-Route A, one mile east of US 54, in Camden County is closed due to an injury crash. Please avoid the area.

-US 54 between Jefferson City and Camdenton has several slide-offs. Please slow down and watch for emergency vehicles assisting motorists.

- A few slide-offs on the US 50/63 bridge over the Osage River at the Cole/Osage County line have been reported. Please remember the bridges and overpasses freeze much quicker than other roadways.

Check back for any new updates as the day progresses.