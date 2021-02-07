Meta man suffers moderate injuries after losing control on vehicle on ice

Lake Sun Staff

A man from Meta, MO suffered moderate injuries Saturday night after losing control of his vehicle on ice in Miller County.

Paul S. Libbert, 33, was driving his 1997 Ford Expedition on MO 52 eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered patch of road. The Ford traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Libbert was moderately injured. It is unknown if he was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.