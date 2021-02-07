Joe Miller named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Joe Miller. Mr. Miller is the Spanish teacher at Camdenton Middle School. He has been a member of the Camdenton Laker family since the fall of 2019. Mr. Miller knows that in order to improve student outcomes he has to foster amazing relationships with his students and he is a fantastic relationship builder. Mr. Miller approaches each day with courtesy and honesty. His peers enjoy his personality and comment on his professionalism. Mr. Miller exhibits a deep commitment to literacy while teaching a foreign language. Finally, if you were to ask his students they would tell you that he makes learning enjoyable and relevant. The district is very proud of his efforts. And that is why Joe Miller is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week. provided