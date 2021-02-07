Highway Patrol received 142 calls in 14 hours, bracing for more Sunday

From 2:00 p.m. yesterday through 4:00 a.m. today, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F received 142 calls for service. This includes 64 crashes and assisting 31 stranded motorists.

Temperatures are expected to stay low on Sunday with many people travelling for the Super Bowl. Residents are asked to only drive if necessary and to be careful with travel plans once the game is over.

Snow is still covering some roads, though plows have done work throughout the night to help clear the main highways.

We will continue to update on road conditions as the day goes on.