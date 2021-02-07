Eldon woman injured after losing control of vehicle on snowy road and striking bridge rail

Lake Sun Staff

An Eldon woman was injured Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a bridge rail in Miller County.

Bailey M. Webster, 26, was driving her 2002 Chevy Suburban eastbound on US 54 when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadway and struck a bridge rail.

Webster suffered minor injuries. She was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. She was transported to Lake Regional. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.