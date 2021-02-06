Man arrested in connection to Brumley Tavern theft

PRESS RELEASE

On 02/01/2021 deputies were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm at the Brumley Tavern. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the business had been burglarized and an undisclosed amount of money had been stolen. After reviewing surveillance video a suspect was developed and identified as 36 year old Brandon Howser of Brumley.

On 02/05/2021 Howser was arrested by deputies on an unrelated warrant. He was later interviewed by detectives, and based on statements provided in that interview Howser was charged with Burglary 2nd degree and felony stealing. He is currently being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond. Additionally deputies were able to recover a large amount of the stolen cash and return it to the victim.