Submitted Content

Looking back to 1889 finds this glass plate slide of the Maclay family returning from a camping trip to HaHa Tonka and the surrounding area in Camden County. This slide was taken on the back lawn of the Maclay home in Tipton. Third from left in rear wearing veil: Mrs. Cyrus (Laura) Maclay; in front, seated: Maclay daughters : Laura, Dorothy, and Eleanor. The young boy by the tree may be William Maclay.