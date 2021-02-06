Heavy snow, freezing temps leading to poor road conditions in lake area

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F is advising locals to not travel tonight as heavy snowfall and possible single-digit temperatures are threatening safe conditions.

---

Here are the latest condition updates:

Snow is starting to create problems in the Troop F area. State Troopers are working crashes on US 54 and US 63.

US 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks has several vehicle slide-offs. Please slow down if traveling through the area.

Eastbound US 54 between Route Y and Route KK is experiencing several slide-offs. Please slow down in this area.

Crash on eastbound US 54 at Route MM in Miller County.

These condition statuses will be updated throughout the night.