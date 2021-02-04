Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome to Shine Red in Celebration of Chiefs

Press Release

Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red beginning Friday, February 5, 2021, in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ return to the Super Bowl. The dome will light up red at sunset each day until Monday, February 8.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” Governor Parson said. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a longstanding presence in Missouri since 1963 when founder Lamar Hunt brought the franchise to Kansas City from Dallas. The team first appeared in Super Bowl IV in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 for its first ever Super Bowl trophy.

“Let’s run it back and bring home another Super Bowl trophy!” Governor Parson said. “Go Chiefs!”