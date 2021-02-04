Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Camdenton Feb. 15

Submitted Content

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types. A resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases has caused a downturn in blood donations, with more drives being postponed or cancelled. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach as well as dozens of other area hospitals. With blood usage reaching levels not seen in recent years, blood is in critical need. Camdenton area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Camdenton Community Blood Drive

United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall

340 W. Highway 54 - Camdenton

Monday, February 15 – 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Successful donors will receive a gray T-shirt with an inspirational message. “Because They Need Me, I Give” is a message our blood donors will enjoy sending to others.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. Masks are required at this blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.