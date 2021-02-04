Camden County to hold mass vaccination event with Missouri National Guard

Press Release

Lake Regional Health

Gov. Mike Parson has activated Missouri National Guard troops to assist with mass vaccination clinics for COVID-19 in each of Missouri’s nine Highway Patrol regions. The event planned for Region F, which includes Camden, Miller and Morgan counties, will be held in Osage Beach.

In partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the DHSS, the lake area health departments and Lake Regional Health System are working alongside first responders to plan the event, scheduled Sunday, Feb. 14, at the School of the Osage. Coordinating agencies include public health, health care, fire and police officials. This event will provide vaccination appointments to 2,400 area residents, every one of whom joined waiting lists at Lake Regional Health System and area health departments in January.

“We are excited to announce this event, but we want to be clear there are far more people already signed up on our waiting list than this single event can serve,” said Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “That’s important for people to understand because it means there’s no way to call and get signed up for this event now. We will draw exclusively from names already on our waiting lists.”

Overall, demand for COVID-19 vaccination is still far greater than the supply providers in the area have received from the state.

“We understand that area residents are anxious to get this vaccine, and we are anxious to provide it,” said Stephanie Dake, administrator of Camden County Health Department. “This mass vaccination event represents an opportunity to reach a large portion of the hospital and health department’s waiting list in just one day, with the help of several local partners.”

Unlike the National Guard’s previous mass vaccination events, the Osage Beach event will be held indoors and participants will be scheduled in advance for appointments. Representatives from participating agencies have begun contacting individuals to schedule appointments. No walk-ins will be accepted.

“All of the agencies involved are firmly committed to providing a safe, orderly environment for participants,” Dake said. “We believe a scheduled, indoor event will best meet the needs of all involved.”

The following are collaborating to host this event.

· Camden County EMA and Community Emergency Response Team

· Camden County Health Department

· Central Ozarks Medical Center

· Lake Ozark Fire Department

· Lake Regional Health System

· Mid-County Fire Protection District

· Miller County Ambulance

· Miller County Health Department

· Miller County EMA

· Miller County Sheriff’s Department

· Missouri National Guard

· Missouri State Highway Patrol

· Morgan County Health Department

· Osage Beach Police Department

· Osage Beach Fire Department

· School of the Osage

Participants are urged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time. Individuals will be verified as they enter the lot, and only those with appointments will be allowed to park. Participants should bring a photo ID. To download and complete consent forms in advance, visit lakeregional.com/vaccine.

Currently, Missouri is vaccinating Phase1A populations and 1B Tier 1 and 2 populations. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this mass vaccination site. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components. For information on vaccine components, visit cvdvaccine-us.com/images/pdf/fact-sheet-for-recipients-and-caregivers.pdf.

To view eligibility criteria for Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 2, visit mostopscovid.com. Individuals will be screened and approved according to these eligibility criteria.

The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. It is important individuals return for the second dose on March 7 to develop the highest level of immunity.

For more information, contact the Camden County Health Department at 573-346-5479 or lakeregional.com/vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.