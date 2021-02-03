Two charged after Camden County search warrant finds 100 Fentanyl pills

PRESS RELEASE

Camden County Prosecuting Attorney

RELEASE:

Monday night, shortly before midnight, members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office coordinated to investigate two individuals suspected of distributing Fentanyl.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained through the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

During the execution of the search warrant officers found approximately 100 pills, packaged in bulk, which presumptively tested positive for opiates, a consistent result for Fentanyl. Also recovered were drug paraphernalia, a handgun, and U.S. currency. The pills and other suspected controlled substances were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol laboratory for further analysis.

Two suspects were detained from inside the residence, Amber Rodriguez and Layne Elmore. Both subjects have been charged by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Rodriguez was also charged with the additional felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. As they are currently charged, Elmore is facing up to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and Rodriguez is facing not less than 10 years up to life imprisonment.

The subjects are being held on no bond warrants pending further legal proceedings. Under Missouri law, both women are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.