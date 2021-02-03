Lake Regional Announces Cancer Service Line Director

Press Release

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to welcome TJ Sweet, MHA, as the Cancer Service Line director. Sweet will be responsible for the leadership of Lake Regional Cancer Center and ensuring exceptional patient services.

Sweet has 15 years of health care experience and 14 years as a health care leader. Before joining Lake Regional, he served as the radiology supervisor and practice manager at MU Health Care. He has a wealth of experience in financial and strategic leadership, operational management and clinical practice. Sweet has a Master of Health Administration from University of Missouri – Columbia and lives in Osage Beach.

