Morgan Moffitt named Lake Arts Council Administrative Assistant

The Lake Arts Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Morgan Moffitt to the position of administrative assistant to replace Paulette Horr, who retired from the post on December 31, 2020.

Morgan, a Camden County native, comes to the job with training and experience, combined with artistic talents and interests, that will greatly aid the Council as it moves forward with new projects and plans. Morgan graduated from State Fair Community College with an associates degree in business management and a minor in art. Her coursework also emphasized personal finance. Her focus on record-keeping, organization, and communication makes her specifically suited to her new job. She is continuing her studies with on-line courses.

As a visual artist, Morgan has painted and sculpted and created garden designs. Her theater background, in addition to her regular attendance at local productions, includes some on-stage work in sketches for talent shows. Her poetry has been published in competition-based books, and she writes commemorative poems for memorial services and other ceremonies.

Morgan’s family keeps her connected to the arts. Her husband in a multi-instrumental musician, and her grandparents performed with musical groups and for family events.

The works of Frida Kahlo (the subject of Morgan’s academic research) and Salavadore Dali are among her favorites, and she has written a short story series based on her dreams.

Putting all this together makes her the ideal person to work toward her goal of expanding the Lake Arts Council’s influence in making the Lake area a destination and meeting place for artists and art appreciation. She hopes to help bring together the various artists and arts groups to enhance the identity of the region.