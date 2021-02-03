Camdenton Speech and Debate team competes in 64th Annual Bob Bilyeu Winter Classic

Submitted Content

The Camdenton High School Speech and Debate team competed virtually in the 64th Annual Bob Bilyeu Winter Classic by Parkview and Central High Schools. There were 37 schools that participated in the virtual event, with over 750 entries in the tournament. All members of the high school team did well. The following students placed in the top five:

Katie Winn -- 2nd place in Novice Program of Oral Interpretation

Robert Lewis and Amy Santos Gonzalez -- 2nd place in Novice Public Forum Debate

Wyatt Mueller -- 3rd place in Novice Lincoln Douglas debate

Reily Dilks -- 4th place in Varsity United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Reily Dilks and Philip Kurle -- 4th place in Varsity Public Forum Debate

Billie Rose Letunica-Braieoux -- 4th place in Novice Informative Speaking