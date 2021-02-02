Iowa man pleads guilty to BWI charge from crash that killed local race car driver

Lake Sun Staff

An Iowa man entered a guilty plea on a misdemeanor boating-while-intoxicated charge stemming from a boat crash in June of 2019 that injured 5 people and claimed the life of a 39-year-old man.

Kelly L. Wise of Atlantic, Iowa pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of boating while intoxicated without a negotiated plea agreement with the state. The State asked for the maximum punishment of six (6) months in jail. Instead, the court sentenced him to six (6) months in jail but the execution of his sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve thirty (30) days of shock time in jail as a special condition of probation.

The accident occurred on June 29, 2019 near the 4-mile marker on Lake of the Ozarks. The accident claimed the life of Jason Russell, a well-known race car driver from Eugene.

Russell was in a 1990 Formula he owned. The boat was being driven by Bradley Siebeneck, of Holts Summit, Mo. The boat was headed downstream when it was struck broadside by a 2002 Formula driven by Wise.

Wise, Siebeneck and three others were injured in the crash.

According to the accident report, Wise had a blood alcohol content level of .184 when he arrived at Lake Regional Hospital.