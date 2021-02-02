Camdenton R-III to celebrate school board recognition week

Submitted Content

Missourians benefit every day from the dedicated energies and countless hours devoted by a group of more than 3,600 men and women in every community across the state. These public servants are elected by local constituents and do not receive compensation for their tireless efforts. These men and women are the local school board members of Missouri.

During the week of February 14-20, communities across the state will honor the dedicated service of local boards of education during School Board Recognition Week, as proclaimed by Governor Mike Parson. The goal is to build awareness and understanding of the important function an elected board of education plays in communities and schools. All Missouri citizens are asked to recognize the important contributions of these men and women and focus attention on the vital role these public officials play in the education of Missouri's children.

Camdenton R-III School District will be celebrating School Board Appreciation at the upcoming school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 8th.