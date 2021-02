Submitted Content

The Camden County MU Extension Council is pleased to announce that Ty Dinsdale of Linn Creek, MO is this years’ Century Farm in Camden County. Mr. Dinsdale has a 229-acre farm. Mr. Dinsdale's Grandfather Elza James Ezard purchased the farm on 01/09/1911. They will be recognized at the Camden County Extension Council's annual dinner in 2021.