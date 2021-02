Lake Regional Cancels Events, Support Groups, Some Classes Through April 30

Press Release

Lake Regional Health

To ensure the health and safety of patients and staff, Lake Regional has canceled support groups, events and most classes through at least April 30.

The following support groups have been suspended:

· Alzheimer’s Support Group

· Better Breathers Support Group

· Cancer Support Group

· Fibromyalgia & Chronic Fatigue

· Pulmonary Fibrosis

· Stroke Survivors Support Group

· Weight Management

The following support groups have moved online:

· Amazing Moms. Lake Regional Family Birth Center offers a private, virtual support group on Facebook for new mothers. To join, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.

· Grief Support Group. Lake Regional offers a private, virtual support group on Facebook for individuals dealing with grief. To join, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.

· Mended Hearts Support Group. Lake Regional offers a private, virtual support group on Facebook for individuals dealing with grief. To join, visit facebook.com/lakeregional.

The following events have been canceled:

· Auxiliary Valentine’s Candy Sale

· Cardiovascular Screening

· Auxiliary Easter Bake Sale

· All public blood drives at Lake Regional

· Westside Health Fair

· Fun Run/Walk

In addition, the following classes have been suspended:

· Wellness classes

· Weight Management

· Stop the Bleed

· AARP Safe Driving

Family Birth Center classes and CPR classes are still occurring. Phase 3 Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation has resumed on an appointment-only basis.

To keep up with changes in events, classes and support groups, go to lakeregional.com/events.