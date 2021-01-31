Six passengers involved in Miller County crash

Lake Sun Staff

Six total passengers, four of whom were juveniles, were involved in a Miller County Crash Friday night.

A 17-year-old juvenile was driving a 2014 Chevy Camaro southbound on Route Y in Miller County with one other juvenile in the vehicle. They failed to yield when making a left turn and pulled into the path of Patreauna E. Wells, 18, driving a 2006 Ford Focus with Madeleine A. Hensley, 18, and two other juveniles in the vehicle.

Three of the juveniles involved suffered minor injuries, one juvenile suffered moderate injuries and Hensley suffered minor injuries. Two of the juveniles were transported to Lake Regional, while the other two juveniles and Hensley were transported to St. Mary's hospital. Only two of the six involved were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.