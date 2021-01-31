Michele Rohrer named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted Content

This week Camdenton R-III School District and The Smith Law Firm would like to honor Michele Rohrer. Mrs. Rohrer teaches third grade at Hawthorn Elementary and she serves on the Science Technology, Engineering, and Math Career Ladder Team. She planned, designed, and organized Hawthorn’s STEM day prior to winter break. Michele did much of the legwork to make sure supplies and resources were readily accessible for students to design a project that they could take home and build with their families. This past fall, Mrs. Rohrer was able to establish an educational partnership with “Cricket Together,” an e-mentoring program that provides students with opportunities to develop literacy skills as they correspond with business leaders from around the country. Additionally, Michele provides leadership for the District’s elementary robotics program, Hawthorn’s building leadership team, and Hawthorn’s behavior support team. All of these things are in addition to the tremendous work she does in the classroom on a daily basis as evidenced by her students’ academic and social-emotional growth.

The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Michele Rohrer is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week