Jessica A. Myers joins First Bank of the Lake as Retail Bank Manager

Mike Anderson, Chairman, President & CEO at First Bank of the Lake announced today that Jessica A. Myers has joined First Bank of the Lake as the Retail Bank Manager. In this role, Myers will lead and manage the performance of the retail team ensuring a high-quality customer service experience and overseeing the daily operation of the retail branch. She will also manage the online banking products and treasury management services.

Myers joined First Bank of the Lake in January 2021. She has over 14 years of banking experience and 7 years of experience as a branch manager. Myers graduated from Peoria High School in Peoria, Arizona in 2003. “We are excited that Jessica has joined our team. Her background in retail banking will greatly enhance our efforts to deliver first-class financial services to our customers. Jessica’s passion for building relationships and delivering excellent customer service will be an asset to First Bank of the Lake,” stated Anderson.

Myers is located at the Osage Beach Banking Center at 4558 Osage Beach Parkway, Suite 100 in Osage Beach, Missouri. She can be reached at 573.917.4589 or by email at jmyers@firstbanklake.com.

About First Bank of the Lake

First Bank of the Lake, headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri, has been meeting the financial needs of individuals and businesses for over 32 years. First Bank of the Lake provides a full range of deposit products and services, along with consumer, residential mortgage and commercial lending. The Bank is also an SBA lender throughout the United States. For more information about First Bank of the Lake, please visit our website at FBLake.Bank.