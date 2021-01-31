Four juvenile passengers injured in Miller County crash

Lake Sun Staff

Six total passengers, four of whom in one vehicle were juveniles and one juvenile from another vehicle, were injured in a Miller County Crash Friday night.

A juvenile driver, 17, was driving a 2014 Chevy Camaro southbound on Route Y. They failed to yield when making a left turn and pulled into the path of another juvenile driver in their 2006 Ford Focus with Madeleine A. Hensley, 18, and three additional juvenile passengers, all 17 years old, in the vehicle. The Focus sustained extensive damage, while the Camaro only sustained moderate damage.

Of the passengers involved in the crash, only one juvenile passenger was wearing a safety device.

Three of the juvenile passengers and Hensley suffered only minor injuries. The fourth juvenile passenger suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital following the accident.

The juvenile driver in the Camaro was not injured.