Camdenton driver injured after vehicles collide on US 54

Lake Sun Staff

A Camdenton woman was injured after two vehicles collided on US 54 Sunday morning.

Susan K. Kuhn, 69, was driving her 2012 Lexus ES350 when she failed to yield right-of-way to Eric L. Brown, 59, in his 2011 Ford F250. Kuhn pulled into the path of the westbound vehicle while attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. Hwy 54 eastbound. Kuhn was struck by Brown, causing her Lexus to rotate and come to rest facing north in the turn lane. Brown came to a controlled stop on Sunny Slope Drive.

Kuhn sustained minor injuries in the crash, while Brown was uninjured. The Lexus was totaled and the Ford received extensive damage.

Both involved were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.