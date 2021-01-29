Two charged with involuntary manslaughter following overdose death

Lake Sun Leader

Press release:

On 01/19/21 deputies responded to South State Highway 7 in Montreal reference a death investigation involving an overdose. During the investigation it was learned, the victim’s son had supplied the decedent with a purported controlled substance that he had created from other illicit ingredients . This substance was believed to be the cause of death. As a result of interviews with the son and girlfriend of the son, both subjects were arrested.

Dereck Beck age 24 of Camdenton was charged with 1st Degree Involuntary Manslaughter and given a surety bond of $100,000.00.

Morgan Walters age 23 of Camdenton was charged with 1st Degree Involuntary Manslaughter and given a surety bond of $30,000.00.