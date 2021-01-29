Fraudulent business sold LED signs in Lake area

Submitted by Camden County Sheriff's Department

On 01/20/21, investigators began to receive multiple reports of fraud. Investigators learned a male subject had been selling LED signs to multiple business owners at the lake and then not delivering the product. Multiple victims are currently involved, and others are believed to have not reported the fraud yet. Through the investigation a suspect was developed by the name of Eric Sutton age 54 of Roach, Missouri. Sutton is working under the assumed company called LED Sign Corp. LLC. Sutton was currently wanted for similar felony charges out of Jefferson County and St. Charles County Missouri.

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating any further victims of this crime. If you suspect you have been a victim of this case, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to report it so we can continue the case. The investigation is currently ongoing, and charges are pending. Sutton was later arrested on his warrants and remains at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on no bond.