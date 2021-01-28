Blake Monson joins First Bank of the Lake as Vice President

Press Release

Mike Anderson, Chairman, President & CEO at First Bank of the Lake announced today that Blake A. Monson has joined First Bank of the Lake as Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & Risk Manager. In this role, Monson is responsible for managing the details of the compliance program, including evaluating compliance related policies and procedures to ensure they are in line with all regulations. He is also responsible for identifying, analyzing, and mitigating internal and external risks.

Monson joined First Bank of the Lake in December 2020 and has over 8 years of banking experience. During his career, he served in several positions including Compliance Officer, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) Officer and Risk Management Analyst. Monson graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and Banking as well as a certification in Risk Management in 2016. In November 2018, the American Bankers Association awarded Monson the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) professional designation. The CRCM certification is a highly respected and recognized certification for a banking compliance professional. The CRCM certification is a valued credential because of the difficulty to obtain the designation. “We are excited that Blake has joined our team. Having a highly qualified professional to oversee efforts to reduce and mitigate risks will prove invaluable to our overall security posture. Blake’s extensive background in both compliance and risk matters will prove highly beneficial to First Bank of the Lake,” stated Anderson.

Monson’s office is located at the Osage Beach Banking Center at 4558 Osage Beach Parkway, Suite 100 in Osage Beach, Missouri. He can be reached by email at bmonson@firstbanklake.com or by phone at 573.746.2787.

About First Bank of the Lake

First Bank of the Lake, headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri, has been meeting the financial needs of individuals and businesses for over 32 years. First Bank of the Lake provides a full range of deposit products and services, along with consumer, residential mortgage, and commercial lending. The Bank is also an SBA lender throughout the United States. For more information about First Bank of the Lake, please visit our website at FBLake.Bank.