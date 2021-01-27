Hope House Receives $6,079 Donation From The Food Bank to purchase freezer

Submitted Content

Hope House of Miller County announced today a $6,079 grant from The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to help provide hunger-relief to Miller County families. The funds will be used for a 3-door commercial freezer.

Hope House is one of The Food Bank’s more than 140 partner agencies across its 32-county service area in central and northeast Missouri.

This grant is in addition to the food regularly provided by The Food Bank to Hope House for local distribution.

Sharon Konuch, Service Director of Hope House Food Pantry stated, “Late last year one of our 3-door freezers quit working, and we found ourselves in desperate need of a new freezer as we were over-crowding the ones we had. Thanks to the generosity of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the Feeding America COVID-19 Capacity Building Funds we are once again able to utilize all our freezers at full capacity allowing us to better serve our community.”

The grant is one piece of $179,000 in Capacity Building Grants that The Food Bank is providing to 23 partner agencies in 13 counties. The funding, made possible by Feeding America, will help increase local abilities to help people facing food insecurity. To learn more about Hope House, visit http://hopehouseofmillercounty.org.

To learn more about The Food Bank, visit sharefoodbringhope.org.

---

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is a regional disaster and hunger relief network that distributes around 30 million pounds of food annually to partners across a 32-county service area. A member of Feeding America, The Food Bank works with manufacturers, wholesalers, processors, growers, retailers and restaurants to secure donations and food at reduced costs. The Food Bank works with more than 140 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other agencies to ensure food gets into the hands of those who need it most.