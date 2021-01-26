Morgan County crash deemed fatal after head-on collision

Lake Sun Staff

A Morgan County crash was deemed fatal Monday after two vehicles crashed head-on.

Brandon A. Guillen, 19, was driving his 2012 Cadillac CTS on MO-5 north of Indigo Road southbound as he began to pass another vehicle. Angela M. Decker, 43, was driving her 2006 Mercury Mariner northbound with her daughter Tamara J. Deroo, 22, in the passenger seat.

As Guillen was passing, the two cars met in the lane and swerved to the east shoulder where they would crash head-on. Both vehicles were totaled.

Deroo was pronounced dead at the scene by Morgan County coroner Marion Jones. Decker and Guillen suffered serious injuries and were transferred to Lake Regional Hospital. Decker was wearing a safety device and it is unknown is Guillen was.

This is Troop F's first fatality of January and first of 2021.