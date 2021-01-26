Macks Creek fire claims life of elderly woman

A mid-day fire in Macks Creek claimed the life of an elderly woman Monday.

Southwest Camden County Fire Chief Mike Hufferd says they arrived at the scene near 12:40 p.m. to a fully engulfed single-wide house. He says the fire had completely taken over the home. Hufferd says there was only the woman in the house and that she was deceased before they had arrived. He was told there were seven cats inside as well, though the status of them is unknown.

Among those who responded to the fire was a single truck from Southwest, three Mid-County tankers, one Northwest fire vehicle and an ambulance from Camden County. The Warrensburg fire marshall was also on scene.

Hufferd says it took over four hours to control the blaze. With mostly volunteers, he says it was difficult to get Southwest personnel to the scene quickly and was thankful for the assistance given by Mid-County.