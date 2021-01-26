Bagnell Dam Bridge to receive $1.9 million rehabilitation in 2021

Press Release

MoDOT

The Business 54 Bagnell Dam bridge in Lake Ozark will be rehabilitated in 2021. The existing bridge was built in 1929 as part of the construction of the Bagnell Dam. The bridge has reached a point where rehabilitation is necessary.

Project Details from MoDot:

When: Construction is expected to begin after the Labor Day holiday of 2021.

Cost: The estimated cost of the project is $1.9 million.

Work Taking Place: The existing Bagnell Dam Bridge was built in 1929. The purpose of this project is to repair the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls and to replace the bridge driving surface and repair the adjacent sidewalk.

Traffic Impact: During construction, Business 54 will be closed at the bridge for approximately three months. Motorists will need to use an alternate route while work takes place.

The public Comment Period is open between January 25 - February 8, 2021. If you have any questions, thoughts or concerns regarding this project, please use the form on MoDOT's website to help.

https://www.modot.org/BagnellDamBridge