Morgan County Health Center announces possible community COVID exposure at Westside Lanes

Press Release, Mitch Prentice

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The Morgan County Health Center is notifying the public of a potential community exposure from one COVID-19 positive individual.

Prior to being diagnosed, the case went to the following locations,

• 01/19/21-01/21/21: Westside Lanes, Laurie MO

Anyone who was at this location on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Morgan County Health Center Administrator Shawn Brantley says that, while those involved should be cautious of further spread, this event is considered very low risk for most people. He says anyone who was at Westside Lanes on those days should monitor for symptoms.

"If anyone shows signs or symptoms, they should contact their doctor and discuss the best course of action, " Brantley said.

"It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face covering and avoid large crowds as much as possible," the press release stated.