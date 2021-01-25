VA clinic, brewery among developments coming to Camdenton in 2021

With 2020 in the rearview mirror, many are looking to make 2021 a more positive and uplifting year. With that in mind, there is a lot to be excited about over the next year in Camdenton.

City Administrator Jeff Hooker says he is very excited about the many plans he and other city officials have for the year. While there are still many developments still in their early phases, Hooker opened his playbook to discuss some of the big developments coming to the city very soon. Here’s a look at what to expect:

-The newly built Dollar Tree store in Camdenton has received a tentative opening date of March 3. The store, which began work all the way back in August 2020, is stationed right in front of Orscheln Farm & Home. The location is also next to the newly built Gerbes gas station along US 54.

Hooker says this date is tentative. He also confirmed that an H&R Block would be moving into one of the side suites of the new construction, as well as a chain restaurant that is yet to be announced. Current word is that it will be a mexican restaurant, but there is no current confirmation on this.

-Shortleaf Brewing Company out of O’Fallon, MO has closed on the previous Dogwood Animal shelter thrift shop building in Camdenton. This will be a satellite location. They have met with the city to discuss what they plan to bring to Camdenton, though many details are still unknown.

Michael Crowell, a member of the company, says they are excited about the move, but many details about the operation are still in early development. The most he was able to share that this time was that they "are working on opening a craft beer establishment of some kind." He says they will be making an official announcement in the future.

-Surveyors have been on sight for what is to become a new veteran outpatient clinic in Camdneotn. Hooker is excited about this development and believes it will be one of the biggest additions to the city during the year. The clinic is set to be 14,000 sqft with extended procedures for both physical and psychological treatment. The clinic is currently set to be built on US 54 near the water tower on the west side of town. Further details on the project are still in development.

-A Kwik Kar car wash and oil change facility is coming to town sometime in 2021, with no date currently set. The car wash is set to be built near the US 54 overpass.

-The community center project has moved into the construction document phase. The city is currently working to move into obtaining hardline construction bids. Hooker says they are hoping to hold off on any major building plans until the economy levels out and the COVID virus has been controlled. He says they want to be able to build a community building when people are actually able to get out and use it without the need for social distancing.

-Camdenton hopes to get the city back on track with normal yearly functions,m such as opening the community pool during regular summer months. Hooked says they are also working to get many of the fall festivals back, such as Pumkin Chunkin Palooza and more. This will be determined by the state of the COVID virus as the months progress.