Camdenton Dollar Tree sets tentative opening on March 3

The newly built Dollar Tree store in Camdenton has received a tentative opening date of March 3. The store, which began work all the way back in August 2020, is stationed right in front of Orscheln Farm & Home. The location is also next to the newly built Gerbes gas station along US 54.

Camdenton City Admin Jeff Hooker says this date is tentative. He also confirmed that an H&R Block would be moving into one of the side suites of the new construction, as well as a chain restaurant that is yet to be announced. More information on this will be available as it is received.

A story detailing further 2021 developments in Camdenton will be available tomorrow, Jan. 26.