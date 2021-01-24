Principal Samie Hill named Camdenton R-III administrator of the week

Submitted Content

Periodically throughout this school year, Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm will shift their focus from honoring a Teacher of the Week to honoring an administrator that has gone above and beyond during this pandemic to make life better for teachers, students, and the community. This is our second Administrator Focus for this school year. The district is proud of the work that its entire administrative team does. This week, the Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to recognize Samie Hill, Principal of Osage Beach Elementary School. Mrs. Hill has been principal at Osage Beach Elementary since August 1, 2018, after coming over to Camdenton R-III School District from the Stoutland School District. Samie has quickly established herself as a leader who is highly accountable. She is known for being a hard worker and she is accountable for her work. Samie also has fantastic relationships with her staff members, community, and most importantly, her students. Mrs. Hill goes above and beyond for the students of Osage Beach Elementary School every day and the district is very proud of her efforts and leadership. And that is why Mrs. Hill is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Administrator Focus this week.