Eugene man seriously injured in midnight Miller County crash

Lake Sun Staff

A Eugene man was seriously injured in a Miller County crash that occurred near midnight on Jan. 24.

Joshua A. Cox, 27, was driving his 2013 Ford F350 on Route A, west of Indian Trail Road, as he ran off the right side of the road. Cox overcorrected, traveled across to the other side of the road and off the left side. He overcorrected once more and again crossed the roadway. He would finally overturn the vehicle and come to a stop.

Cox was not injured in the crash, but his passenger Jacob R. Hager, 23 was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. Neither passenger was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The truck was totaled.