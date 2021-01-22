Spa Shiki named top spa in Missouri, #5 in North America

Submitted Content

Spa Shiki at The Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri has been named the No. 1 spa in Missouri and the No. 5 spa in North America in Spas of America’s annual list of the Top 100 Spas. The spa and wellness travel website recently unveiled its Top 100 Spas of 2020, based on unique page views and consumer choices on www.spasofamerica.com. The annual award provides insight into consumers’ favorite spas of the year. 2020 marks the fifth consecutive year Spa Shiki has been named the top spa in Missouri and the first year it has placed in the top 10 of Top 100 Spas in North America.

The Top 100 Spas of 2020 list includes 74 spas from the United States, 19 spas from Canada, three from Mexico, and one each from Barbados, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons is the only spa in Missouri to make the top 100 list.

“Spa Shiki at The Lodge of Four Seasons has proven very popular with our targeted spa and wellness travel audience,” said Spas of America President Craig Oliver. “With over 900 of the best resort, hotel and health spas on our website, Spa Shiki is one of the leading spas in the Midwest. Whether you're seeking relaxation, wellness or a mental health escape, the fresh-air inspired Lodge of Four Seasons is a perfect respite."

“We are very proud to once again be recognized as a leader in the Spa industry, which is a credit to our entire team at Spa Shiki, consistently rising above expectations,” said Robin Graf, chief operating officer and general manager, The Lodge of Four Seasons.

Shiki means “four seasons” in Japanese. The spa’s Japanese theme was chosen to honor Harold Koplar, the founder of The Lodge of Four Seasons” and his passion for Asian culture, and Mr. Buffy Murai, the Japanese landscape architect, who lived and worked at the Lodge for more than 30 years.

The spa is designed to balance each visitor’s chi, or energy. The Spa Shiki’s treatment menu is a reflection of Far Eastern philosophies of health and wellness. Since 2000, Spa Shiki has been dedicated to providing an ambience of tranquility, refocusing tension into positive energy, and educating guests on the diversity of spa and wellness. For more information on Spa Shiki, visit www.spashiki.com. For more information on The Lodge of Four Seasons, visit www.4seasonsresort.com.

About The Lodge of Four Seasons

The Lodge of Four Seasons was founded in 1964 by Harold Koplar, father of current owner, Susan (Koplar) Brown and is regarded a major destination resort in Missouri and the Midwest. Set on 350 peaceful waterfront acres, The Lodge offers more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space, five unique dining experiences, four swimming pools, a full service marina and the nationally recognized Spa Shiki.

The Lodge’s golf offerings include The Cove, an 18-hole, par-71 Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design and The Ridge, an 18-hole, par-72 Ken Kavanaugh layout.