Camden County Commission building inspection cites many issues. Here's what it says.

The city of Camdenton has completed its courtesy inspection on the Camden County Commission Building, with multiple issues being cited in the report.

Among the issues listed are the following:

Fire Extinguishers not properly identified, installed correctly, easy to access or annually inspected

Exit doors do not open fully and panic hardware is not operational

Electrical switches did not all contain cover plates and the electric panel was not properly marked

Exit signs did not illuminate appropriately

Smoke detectors were not operational

Heating combustibles were not at least 36" away at a minimum

Knox Box did not contain keys

The report continued with in-depth notes for the inspection. Among the notes listed, the following was said:

Outside handrails, Knox box are needed

Panic hardware needed downstairs

Proper exit signs and lights are needed throughout the building on all levels

Exit doors must not be locked

After exits are posted, all non-exit doors must be labeled 'Not An Exit'

Cover plates needed on electrics

Spliced wires need repair

Exposed electric wire needs repair

All two plug outlets need to be changed to three plug

GFI's needed in all bathrooms and kitchen

All electric panels need labeling

Extension cords should be temporary only

Electrical junction boxes should not be concealed, electrician needed

Smoke detectors must work, replaced if ten years or older

Ceiling tiles need repair

Handrails needed in stairwells

Hot Water heater needs a downpipe 6" from the floor

Remove paint from the maintenance room

Downstair pipes need to be seen by a plumber

The inspection went on to note that all three commissioners' offices were locked during the inspection, so they were not inspected. It also noted that individuals making repairs were unable to do a walk through inspection with the inspector.