Armed subject assaults store clerk at Iberia Eagle Stop

Press Release

Miller County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

At approximately 3:14 a.m., January 21, an armed subject entered the Eagle Stop convenience store in Iberia. The suspect assaulted the store clerk after displaying a handgun and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation. If anyone has information in reference to this incident, they should contact the Miller County Sheriff's Office at 573-369-2341 or tips@millercountysheriff.com

-Sheriff Gregoire