Tina Long named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week.

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Tina Long, kindergarten teacher at Hurricane Deck Elementary School. Hurricane Deck is a “Leader in Me” school, which teaches students about leadership habits. One of the habits taught is Habit 8, Find Your Voice. This Habit is all about recognizing your gifts and talents and sharing those with the people around you to bring the best out in them, as well. This Habit describes Mrs. Long perfectly! She has Found her Voice in the field of education, and uses her gifts and talents every day to help both students and staff in some way. When Mrs. Long is teaching math to her kindergarteners, you can guarantee that she will have a differentiated, creative lesson that is right on pace with the curriculum guide, and meeting the needs of her kids. If a staff member needs help with something, many of them will ask, “Where is Tina?” She is a true team player and the district is blessed to have her at Hurricane Deck Elementary! The district is very proud of her efforts. And that is why Tina Long is the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.