Polar plunge to be held Feb. 27 in Osage Beach

Osage Beach Police Department is dispatching a call from hibernation for all Polar Bears!

The 26th Annual Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut (5K) will be held on February 27, 2021. Brave men and women from around the area will don costumes and swimwear and take "polar" dips into Lake of the Ozarks. Their Reason for Freezin' . . . the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri! All proceeds from the event benefit the organization. Organizers across the state hope to break the million-dollar mark this year with 11 events.

There is no age limit to participate in the Strut, however the Polar Plunge is open to anyone 10 years or older who is a fan of having a good time for a good cause. The event is hosted by the City of Osage Beach, the Osage Beach Police Department and supported by the Lake of the Ozarks State Parks. All events will take place at the Grand Glaize Beach this year.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum $75 to participate in the Polar Plunge. The Strut minimum is $50. All participants will receive an official commemorative shirt. Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 – Towel, $500 – Backpack, $1,000 – Columbia Jacket, and $2,000 – $150 Visa Gift Card.

Do you have a kiddo at home who would love to be a part of the Polar Plunge? Well now they can! This event is open to any child through 9 years of age and will be held Friday, Feb. 26, with registration beginning at 5:30 and plunging beginning at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held at the Osage Beach Fire House #2, on Hwy KK. The Fire Department is providing a tank for the kiddos to Plunge in. There is a $25 registration fee and each “Pee Wee” will receive an official event t-shirt. If your Pee Wee decides to fundraise, and they raise $100, they will receive a fun Polar Plunge prize. If you would like to register your child online, please go to www.somo.org/plunge, click on the LOZ link and choose Pee Wee Plunger as your registration type. For more info, please contact Crystal at cschuster@somo.org.

The easiest and most efficient way to register and fundraise is online! Simply go to http://somo.org/plunge, sign up, and email your friends and families to support your Plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the SOMO HQ Office and the Osage Beach Police Department. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge, Pee Wee Plunge or Strut – 305 Special Olympics Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Polar Plunge prizes will be awarded to the top fundraiser, top fundraising team, top law enforcement fundraiser, and largest group. The participant with the most original costume will be presented with the “golden plunger award” in these four categories: Team, Law Enforcement, Individual and School.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, please contact Crystal Schuster, Development Director, at (573)469-7839 or email cschuster@somo.org.

About Special Olympics Missouri

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. More than 16,400 athletes participate in 16 Olympic-type sports throughout the state.

Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri is proud of our financial health returning 85 percent of every dollar back to program services. We are privileged to be recognized with these honors: Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity, Charity Navigator 3-star rating and an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2013.