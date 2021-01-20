Lt. Stephen M. Burgun, Troop F, named Assistant Director of Water Patrol

Submitted Content

Captain Michael Petlansky, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division, announces the following transfer:

Lieutenant Stephen M. Burgun, Troop F, will transfer to General Headquarters effective February 1, 2021, and serve as the assistant director of the Water Patrol Division.

Burgun graduated from the Missouri State Water Patrol Academy in 2008, and became a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol when the agencies merged on January 1, 2011. Burgun was promoted to corporal in January 1, 2014, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 16, Lake of the Ozarks. In December 2017, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 16, Lake of the Ozarks. On January 1, 2020, Burgun was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Troop F Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO.

Lt. Burgun is a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, in 1996. He is a graduate of John Wood Community College, in Quincy, Illinois, where he earned an Associate of Science in criminal justice. In 2018, Lt. Burgun graduated from the Police Leadership: The WestPoint Model course. He and his wife, Jamie, have three children.