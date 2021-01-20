Camden County Commission building receives safety inspection from city

Last week, a letter from the City of Camdenton was sent to the commission offering for a safety inspection to be done on county buildings if needed. The letter was spawned by local concern about the condition of the Camden County Commission building. Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker confirmed today that an inspection was completed on Tuesday with the reports to be released later this week.

Hooker says that the reports will be given to the commissioners before anyone else.

As previously reported, this inspection was not required by the county but was offered as a courtesy by the city. Hooker said that they were not required to have this inspection done unless the county was engaged in a construction/renovation project within city limits that would require by City Code to apply for building permits and/or inspections relating to said project. The inspection took multiple hours to complete.

All three commissioners reportedly agreed to have the inspection done.