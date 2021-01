Heritage Elementary announces December Good Citizen Award recipients

Submitted Content

Here are the December Heritage Good Citizen award recipients:

Kindergarten: Joey Bentzen, Ryan Shen, Mason Henry, Amara Parker, Madison Orr, Hannah Ball, Ezra Leavens and Abbey Simpson

1st Grade: Scarlett Adrian, Jadyn Pahlman, Bella Spickard, Paige Hudler, Easton Sullivan, Adulee Whitman and Xander Freegard (not pictured)

2nd Grade: Brooklyn Anderson, Evan Holzer, Sam Wedig, Daphne Fritchle, Sierra Shen, Bentley Conner and Hudson Naught