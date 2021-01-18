Oak Ridge sixth-grade team participates in collecting items for families in need.

Submitted Content

Students from Oak Ridge Intermediate’s sixth-grade team from Mr. Sanford, Mrs. Pick, and Mrs. Toops classrooms participated in a service project to collect items for families in need. The students set a goal of collecting 150 items to be donated to Tree 197’s (a local church) food/clothing closet. The project was centered on collecting hats, gloves, socks, underwear, and hygiene products. They also had some food items donated as well. The students were able to collect over 500 items!