Elks Lodge #2705 completes annual Christmas Basket/Tree of Joy program

The Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705 in Laurie recently completed their annual Christmas Basket/Tree of Joy program to provide Christmas gifts and food for 100 families in Morgan and Camden counties, including 323 children. Each child received 2 gifts, a blanket, and toiletries. Food was provided through gift certificates to Woods SuperMarket, with families receiving $125 to $175 each, depending on family size. Individual deliveries this year were limited due to Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in the use of distribution centers in Camdenton and Versailles and limited deliveries to those who could not get out for pickup. In addition, the Elks donated $300 each to Helping Hands Homeless Shelter, Community for Christ, CADV, and Food for Morgan County pantry. Elks Care and Elks Share. PROVIDED