Shortleaf Brewing to open craft beer establishment in Camdenton

UPDATE: The story has been updated to reflect a correction in the name of the company. The company will go under the title Shortleaf Brewing. Petrichor Brewing Company, the name previously reported, shares members that also work with Shortleaf, and the two breweries serve a crossover of offerings.

Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hooker has confirmed that Shortleaf Brewing Company out of O’Fallon, MO has closed on the previous Dogwood Animal shelter thrift shop building in Camdenton. They will be coming to look and discuss plans next week with the city. This will be a satellite location.

Michael Crowell, a member of the company, says they are excited about the move, but many details about the operation are still in early development. The most he was able to share that this time was that they "are working on opening a craft beer establishment of some kind." He says they will be making an official announcement in the future.

There is no ETA on when this establishment will open. Stay tuned for more information.